Betty J. Miller Betty Miller, 84, of Belleville, IL., born July 16, 1935, in Cantwell, MO., passed away Sunday, September 2, 2019, in the comfort of her home. Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She was an avid collector of antiques. She was preceded in death by her dear husband Robert J. Miller; her parents Harold and Leona, nee Thomure, Richardson. Surviving are her sons, William Miller of Sorento, IL., Craig Miller of Belleville, IL.; her grandchildren, Michelle Kee and John (Trisha) Carrico; her great-grandchildren, Bethany Kee, Kaylee Carrico and Austyn Carrico; her brother Willis Richardson. Memorial contributions in honor of Betty may be made to Alzheimer's Research. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com Visitation: Friends may visit with the family 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Ron Habermehl officiating. Burial to follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens,
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019
