Betty Moore Betty J. Moore, nee Warble, age 85, of Collinsville, IL, born October 31, 1934 in Collinsville, IL, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at her residence. After retiring from Swift & Company, Betty worked for Unit 10 School District. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Collinsville. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Moore, who passed away in 1991, her parents, Joseph and Bernice (nee Pilkus) Warble and one sister, Doris Hock. Surviving are her son, Ricky Moore of Collinsville, IL ,her daughter, Betsy Hutchinson of Collinsville, IL, 4 grandchildren, Michael Hutchinson, Joseph Moore, Aaron Moore and Lindsey Moore and one great granddaughter, Violet Hutchinson. Memorials are requested to BJC Hospice and will be accepted at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.acfuneral.com Visitation: Visitation will be Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Allan & Ciuferi Funeral Home, Collinsville. Service: Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a. m., Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Michael Walther officiating. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Collinsville, IL. Allan & Ciuferi Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 13, 2019