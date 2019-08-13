Home

George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
View Map
Betty Nolte


1929 - 2019
Betty Nolte Obituary
Betty Nolte Betty Ann Nolte, nee Lehr, 89, of Belleville, IL, born September 21, 1929, in Belleville, IL, died Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Atrium of Belleville, IL. Mrs. Nolte worked as a bookkeeper and cashier at the former Small's clothing store in downtown Belleville for many years. She later worked as a secretary at Trinity United Church of Christ, Belleville, IL. Betty was a member of the Women of Moose Belleville/Swansea Lodge 1221 and a member of the Belleville Senior Citizens. She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Robert J. Nolte whom she married on August 10, 1952, and who died on May 29, 1990; her parents, Christ A. and Edna I., nee Roehrig, Lehr; and a son Bradley J. Nolte. Surviving are one daughter, Barbara K. (Mark) Polanc of Belleville, IL; a daughter-in-law Vanessa Nolte and partner Bob Phillips of St. Louis, MO; three grandchildren, Christopher Polanc, Brandi Nolte and partner Jessie Bradford, and Brandon "BJ" (Lauren) Nolte; a brother, Christ E. (Katherine) Lehr of Belleville, IL; a sister, Eileen A. (William) Goetter of Belleville, IL; and nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Cari Frus officiating. Burial will be held Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 13, 2019
