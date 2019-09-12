|
|
|
PARKER - Betty A. Parker, 90, of Bedminster Twp., PA, and formerly of Granite City, IL and St. Louis County, MO, passed away September 7, 2019. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 11am-1:30pm at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville, IL. A graveside service will follow at 2pm at the Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, IL. Arrangements are by the Bernard Suess Funeral Home in Perkasie, PA and Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 12, 2019