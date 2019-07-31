|
Betty Pendleton Betty S. Pendleton (Wagner), 83, of Troy, Illinois, passed away into the arms of our heavenly father on Friday, July 26, 2019 Betty was born on April 12, 1936 in Willisville, IL, raised in East St. Louis and graduated from East St. Louis High in 1954. She retired form Purina the Nestle Corp in 1991. She loved volunteering and being with her longtime friends of more than 50 years and with her church friends. She was a proud member of Troy United Methodist Church. Betty was predeceased by; her husband, David M. Pendleton; mother and father, Walter F and Anna J Wagner (Mordini); brother, Marvin L. Wagner; sister, Dolores Androtti; grandson, David M. Parks. Surviving are two daughters; Julie Franey of Breese, Illinois and Donna (Jeff) Voyles of Collinsville, IL; sister in law, Marian Wagner & family; brother in law, Wendell (Betty Lou) Pendleton and family; stepson David L. (Vickie) Pendleton of St. Clair, MO; grandchildren, Rachel (Justin) Hoffmann, Nicholas Voyles, Christopher (Brittany) Voyles, and Jennifer Vaughn. Great grandchildren; Kayla Vaughn, Claire Griffith, Leah Hoffmann and Benjamin Voyles. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.LakeViewFuneralHm.com for the Pendleton family. Betty requested to be cremated. Services: A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11 am with a visitation prior from 9 to 11. Pastor Dan Perry will officiate. A private burial will be held at a later date in Lake View Memorial Gardens. A luncheon will be held after the memorial service in the church dining room.
