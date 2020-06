PETERS- Betty Louise Peters, age 84 of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. Betty deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time a private family service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Irwin Chapel in Glen Carbon, IL. Betty will be laid to rest next to Merle at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, IL.



