PIRTLE- Betty Pirtle, 77, passed away at7:26 am on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Due to the current State of Illinois restrictions on social distancing the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the funeral home. The visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf, Alton. Family would like to request masks to be worn. Burial will follow at Fosterburg Cemetery.



