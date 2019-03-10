Betty Powers Betty Powers 99, of Belleville, IL, born July 26, 1919, in Chicago, IL, died peacefully Friday, March 1, 2019, at home in Millstadt, IL. surrounded by her loving family. Betty spent her first 58 years in Chicago making lifelong friends and raising her seven children. On weekends, family and friends gathered at "the Country" or around her and Bud's dining room table to savor Betty's cooking, play games and enjoy each other's company. Betty enjoyed her retirement years in Belleville where she cherished life while playing bridge, teaching and creating art, bowling, quilting, sewing, reading, hosting parties, enjoying the theater, and delighting in sing-alongs. Betty belonged to numerous bridge clubs, a ukulele band, the Thursday Literary Club and was a lifetime member of the Gateway East Artist Guild. Betty also had a passion for travel, journeying to places as diverse as Alaska and Morocco, Mexico and Ireland, or Nova Scotia and her mother's home country of Romania. Betty passed on her love of life and sense of adventure to her children and subsequent generations and was an inspiration and role model to many. Betty will live on forever in the hearts of those who knew, loved, and admired her. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Jerry "Bud" Powers, her parents Joseph and Eva Gruber, nee Chambre, her sister, Patricia Wille, her son-in-law, Frank Castellano, a baby granddaughter, Diane Olson, and so many others who touched her life. She is survived by seven children, Mary Ann (Tom) Olson of Overland Park, KS, Nancy (Ernie) Kanzler of Salem Lakes, WI, John (Camaro) Powers of Oak Park, IL, Pat Castellano of Overland Park, KS, Kevin (Millie) Powers of Cape Coral, FL, Peggy (Dave) Wilson of Wilmette, IL, and Kathy (Tony) Woods of Belleville, IL; grandchildren Mike (Dionna) Olson, Julie (Trevor) Volkland, Brian (Michelle) Olson, Lisa (Chris) Boos, Lynn (John) DeLargy, Tracy (Frank) Vainisi, Kris (Chris) Kordecki, John (Mary) Powers, Jeanine (Brock) Stout, Sophia Powers, Ella Powers, Maeve Powers, Veronica Castellano, Connor Castellano, Stephanie (Eddie) Betancourt, Colin Powers, Lindsay Powers, David Wilson, Joe (Kristin) Woods and Jessica Woods; great- grandchildren Jordan (Andrew), Landis, Eden, Sam, Riley, Alexandra, Isaac, Jonah, Jeff (Sarah), Corey (Lisa), Brett (Baylee), Brendan, Vivian, Giavanna, Neil, Glen, Cameron, Evan, Melissa, GiGi, Claudia, DJ, Mitch, Shaylyn, Shauna, Amber, Cassidy (Luis), Noah, Bailey, Kasey, Terry and Kara and one on the way; great-great grandchildren; Zoe, Penelope, Gunnar, Max, Jackson, Greyson, Wyatt and one on the way; much loved sister, Dorothy Glass, numerous nieces and nephews and their spouses and children, and special friends Kathy Pajares, Bonnie Acker, and Brian and Jaynie Wells. Memorials may be made to Marleighs Minestry and Angel Gowns at www.marleighsministry.org or 14700 104th St Kenosha, WI 53142 Visitation: will take place from 9:00 - 11:00 Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, Millstadt IL. Funeral: A memorial mass will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. James Catholic Church in Millstadt. IL. Betty and Bud's ashes will be entombed at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Arrangements handled by CREASON FUNERAL HOME, Millstadt, Illinois

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary