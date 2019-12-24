Home

Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
View Map
Betty Purkey Obituary
Betty Purkey Betty M. Purkey nee White, 96, of Fairview Heights, IL passed peacefully on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Cedar Ridge Health and Rehab Center, Lebanon, IL. Betty was born August 27, 1923 in East St. Louis, IL. Betty retired from Eagle Range Manufacturing, Belleville, IL. She was a past president of Fairview - Edgemont Business and Professional Women's Club, a member of Lincoln Trail Decorative Artists, and was an avid bowler for many years. In recent years she enjoyed playing bingo and monthly outings with good friends to have lunch and play pinochle. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Purkey, whom she married August 17, 1946; her son, Steven J. Purkey, Sr.; her parents, George and Marie (Henderson) White; her brother, George L. White; her great-grandson, Asher Woolard; and her nephew, James White. She is survived by her children, Kevin (Sandy) Purkey, Sr. of Swansea, IL, and Christina (James) Nolan of Fairview Heights, IL; her grandchildren, Stephanie Wagner of Maplewood, MO, Steven (Stella) Wagner, Jr. of Columbia, IL; Steven (Kayla) Purkey, Jr. of Freeburg, IL; Neil (Joey) Bailey of St. Charles, MO, and Kevin (Ashley) Purkey, Jr. of Edwardsville, IL; and her great-grandchildren, Tristan Lehan, Steven Pope and girlfriend Laurin Lunk, Konnor Purkey, Steven Purkey III, Valerie Bailey, Emelyn Burton, and Annabelle Bailey; her nephew, Michael White; her cousins, Jackie Gray and Doris Lonski; and her friends at Cedar Ridge, especially her dear friend Dixie Reeb. The family would like to thank the staff at Cedar Ridge Health and Rehab Center for the care they provided and also Dr. David Mitchell for the many years he cared for mom. Memorials may be made to Cedar Ridge Activities. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: service will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Father Jim Nall officiating. Interment will be held at Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 24, 2019
