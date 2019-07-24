Home

POWERED BY

Services
Braun Colonial Funeral Home - Cahokia
3701 Falling Springs Road
Cahokia, IL 62206
(618) 332-6793
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Braun Colonial Funeral Home - Cahokia
3701 Falling Springs Road
Cahokia, IL 62206
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Raines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Raines


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Raines Obituary
Betty Raines Betty L. Raines, nee Clancy, 93, a long time resident of Cahokia IL, born on May 13, 1926 , passed away on Saturday, July 20th at Hermitage Gardens in Southaven MS with her family at her side. Betty is retired from US Bank where she served as executive secretary for several years. She also served, with her husband, as a supporting member of the First Christian Church in Cahokia for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd and 10 other brothers and sisters, her sole surviving sister is Edna Porter: Two of her greatest joys were her family and her faith. She is survived by her son, Byron, daughter in law, Elaine, two grandchildren, Paul and Stephen and three great grandchildren, Bailey, Riley and Gage. Online condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com . In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's foundation at www.azfdn.org Visitation: There will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, 3701 Falling Springs Road, Cahokia IL. with burial at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL, to follow.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Braun Colonial Funeral Home - Cahokia
Download Now