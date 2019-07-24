Betty Raines Betty L. Raines, nee Clancy, 93, a long time resident of Cahokia IL, born on May 13, 1926 , passed away on Saturday, July 20th at Hermitage Gardens in Southaven MS with her family at her side. Betty is retired from US Bank where she served as executive secretary for several years. She also served, with her husband, as a supporting member of the First Christian Church in Cahokia for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd and 10 other brothers and sisters, her sole surviving sister is Edna Porter: Two of her greatest joys were her family and her faith. She is survived by her son, Byron, daughter in law, Elaine, two grandchildren, Paul and Stephen and three great grandchildren, Bailey, Riley and Gage. Online condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com . In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's foundation at www.azfdn.org Visitation: There will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, 3701 Falling Springs Road, Cahokia IL. with burial at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL, to follow.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 24, 2019