Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
Interment
Following Services
Lake View Memorial Gardens
Fairview Heights, IL
Betty Rauch


1932 - 2020
Betty Rauch Obituary
Betty Rauch Betty L. Rauch, nee Harris, 87, of Belleville, IL, born Saturday, March 19, 1932 in Chester, IL, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Memorial Care Center in Belleville, IL. Betty was a retired executive secretary for Peabody Coal Company. She was a member of Swansea Moose Lodge #1221. She was preceded in death by her husband, Otis "Bud" Rauch; parents, Herbert S. and Evelyn M., nee Hurley, Harris; infant daughter, Susan West; son, Wayne West; sister, Linda Harper; and brother, Neil Harris. Surviving are her brother, Gary (Linda) Harris of Minooka, IL; nephews, David (Debbie) Ellis of Waterloo, IL, and Brian (Kathryn) Harris of Highland Park, IL; nieces, Debbie Ellis of Swansea, IL, Rebecca (Robert) Stoedter of Minooka, IL, and Jill Aufmuth of Lake Geneva, WI; 9 grand-nieces and nephews; 5 great grand-nieces and nephews; special friends, Daureen (Frank) Cumberland, Carolyn (Tom) Peck, and Dorothy Schwaegel; and beloved pet, Peaches. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or to the . Visitation: Visitation from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Tom Peck officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 11, 2020
