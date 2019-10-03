|
Betty Roberson Betty (French) Roberson, 79, of Granite City, Illinois, died on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Betty worked as a legal secretary until her retirement in 2008, and was a member and past president of the St. Louis Legal Secretaries Association as well as a member of the Business and Professional Womens Association. She enjoyed reading, writing, politics, and serving as an election judge. She is survived by children Teri Geahlen and James (Jennifer) Roberson; grandchildren Christina, Rachel, and Daniel Geahlen, and Kaylea Roberson; and four great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Roberson.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 3, 2019