Home

POWERED BY

Services
Creason Funeral Home
220 W Washington St
Millstadt, IL 62260
(618) 476-3111
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Millstadt,, IL
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Schlattweiler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Schlattweiler


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Schlattweiler Obituary
Betty Schlattweiler Betty June Schlattweiler, nee Morgan, 95 of Millstadt, IL passed away peacefully at her home on Friday November 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born on June 11, 1924 in East St. Louis, IL, she was the daughter of David L. and Letha Morgan, nee Cook and they precede her in death. In addition to her parents, Betty is also preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Schlattweiler Sr., whom she married on October 19, 1949 at St. Philip's Church in East St. Louis, IL, two sisters, two brothers and a son, Robert D. Schlattweiler, Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her children: Ed Schlattweiler of Millstadt, IL, Jan (Ron) Courtney of Millstadt, IL, Joyce (John) Linnemann of Millstadt, IL and Karen (Dean) Erpenbach of Columbia, IL. Her grandchildren: Todd (Lisa) Courtney, Colleen Harrington (Craig Behnen), Elizabeth (Nathan) Windeknecht, Julie (David) Deaton, Robert (Rebecca) Courtney, Morgan Schlattweiler, Sara (Todd) Dickerson, Danielle Matthews, Luke (Dawn) Linnemann, Emily (Aaron) Reaka, Hannah Erpenbach and Hayden Erpenbach, twenty-one great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and beloved friends. Betty was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Millstadt, IL as well as the Over 50 Club. In her spare time, she loved knitting and playing bridge; she was the member of several area bridge clubs. She also loved swimming, traveling, camping, dancing and playing games. Betty leaves many fond memories in the hearts and minds of her loved ones from time spent at the lake house in Cuba, MO. Most of all, Betty loved spending time with her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or to St. James Catholic Church in Millstadt, IL. Service: Friends may call from 9:00am-10:30am on Saturday November 23, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church in Millstadt, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately following the visitation with Msgr. Marvin Volk officiating. Betty made the generous gift of donating her body to St. Louis University School of Medicine.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Creason Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -