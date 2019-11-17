|
Betty Schlattweiler Betty June Schlattweiler, nee Morgan, 95 of Millstadt, IL passed away peacefully at her home on Friday November 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born on June 11, 1924 in East St. Louis, IL, she was the daughter of David L. and Letha Morgan, nee Cook and they precede her in death. In addition to her parents, Betty is also preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Schlattweiler Sr., whom she married on October 19, 1949 at St. Philip's Church in East St. Louis, IL, two sisters, two brothers and a son, Robert D. Schlattweiler, Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her children: Ed Schlattweiler of Millstadt, IL, Jan (Ron) Courtney of Millstadt, IL, Joyce (John) Linnemann of Millstadt, IL and Karen (Dean) Erpenbach of Columbia, IL. Her grandchildren: Todd (Lisa) Courtney, Colleen Harrington (Craig Behnen), Elizabeth (Nathan) Windeknecht, Julie (David) Deaton, Robert (Rebecca) Courtney, Morgan Schlattweiler, Sara (Todd) Dickerson, Danielle Matthews, Luke (Dawn) Linnemann, Emily (Aaron) Reaka, Hannah Erpenbach and Hayden Erpenbach, twenty-one great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and beloved friends. Betty was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Millstadt, IL as well as the Over 50 Club. In her spare time, she loved knitting and playing bridge; she was the member of several area bridge clubs. She also loved swimming, traveling, camping, dancing and playing games. Betty leaves many fond memories in the hearts and minds of her loved ones from time spent at the lake house in Cuba, MO. Most of all, Betty loved spending time with her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or to St. James Catholic Church in Millstadt, IL. Service: Friends may call from 9:00am-10:30am on Saturday November 23, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church in Millstadt, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately following the visitation with Msgr. Marvin Volk officiating. Betty made the generous gift of donating her body to St. Louis University School of Medicine.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 17, 2019