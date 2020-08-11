1/1
Betty Smith
Betty Smith Betty M. Smith, nee Siekman, baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the age of 90. Betty was a beautiful, loving, caring and devout wife to Robert J. Smith of Trenton; beloved daughter of the late Clarence and Armarie, nee Pensinger, Siekman; beloved sister of the late Edward Siekman; dearest mother of Kathleen (Edward) Kessels of Highland, Susan (Patrick) Meyers of Staunton, Daniel (the late Paula) Smith of New Wells, MO, and David (Geri) Smith of Aviston; proud grandmother to Michael Kessels, Patricia (Robert) Gagnon, Katie (Todd) Gray, Jennifer Smith, David Smith, Kyle Smith, Matt (Zoe) Smith, Scott Smith, Laura (Clifton) Gentry, Andrew (Sarah) Smith, Aubrey (Caleb) Ward, Stephanie (Travis) Olson; great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, and friend to many. Betty was born and raised in St. Louis. She attended Beaumont High School where she met her husband Robert, whom she married May 22, 1948 and they shared 72 beautiful and loving years together. Betty was a caring and loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed baking, cooking, and sewing. Her legacy will live on for eternity within our hearts and memories. In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer's Association and will be received at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com Visitation: will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main St., Trenton, IL 62293, followed by a private graveside service.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Moss Funeral Home
105 South Main Street
Trenton, IL 62293
(618) 224-9255
