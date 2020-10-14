Betty Sue Lampe
February 7, 1938 - October 9, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Betty Sue Lampe, nee Hancock, 82, of Belleville, IL, born February 7, 1938, in New Madrid County, MO, died Friday, October 9, 2020, at her residence.
Betty grew up working in cotton fields in her youth with her family near Qulin, Missouri. She moved to St. Louis in the late 1950's and worked as a surgical technician at St John's Hospital and later at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Belleville, IL. Following her marriage to Cecil Charles Lampe in 1964, and the birth of her first child in 1969, she became a stay at home mother for sons, Michael and David. She was active in her sons lives and assisted as a room mother at Shiloh Elementary School during the 1970s and 80s. She enjoyed traveling with her family, visiting with neighbors and friends, especially those met through Weight Watchers, and walking in mornings at St. Clair Square. She also enjoyed quilting, fishing, and gardening. Betty had been a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL, since 1965.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Simon Jefferson and Dorothy Opal, nee Fitzgerrel, Hancock; four sisters, Geneva (Arvil) Matheny, Ruby (Ralph) McMurtry, Linda (Charles) Sedrick, Shirley (Gene) Spence; four brothers, Richard (Joyce) Hancock, Leo (Wilma) Hancock, Herbert Hancock, and Jerry Hancock; and two brothers-in-law, Thomas Miskle and Bobby Bubenick.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Cecil Charles Lampe, whom she married on October 3, 1964; two sons, Michael C. (Felicia) Lampe of Las Cruces, NM, and David C. (Erica) Lampe of Bloomington, IN; two grandchildren, Victoria P. Lampe and Jacob M. Lampe; two sisters, Marie Miskle and Martha Bubenik; and a sister-in-law, Polly Hancock.
Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice or to the Alzheimer's Association
Visitation: Private visitation will be held Friday, October 16, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed.
Funeral: Private funeral services will be held Friday, October 16, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Brian Downs officiating. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed.
Burial will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.