Barry Wilson Funeral Home
2800 North Center (Highway 159)
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 344-2500
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Barry Wilson Funeral Home
2800 North Center (Highway 159)
Maryville, IL 62062
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
Maryville, IL
Betty Walsh Obituary
WALSH- Betty H. Walsh, age 90 of Glen Carbon, Illinois, born December 8, 1928 in Rome, NY, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, Illinois. Funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, September 9, 2019 at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville, with Father Joseph Havrilka, Celebrant. Burial will be in Mt. Olivete Catholic Cemetery in Wheat Ridge, Colorado at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 7, 2019
