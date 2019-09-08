Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barry Wilson Funeral Home
2800 North Center (Highway 159)
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 344-2500
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Barry Wilson Funeral Home
2800 North Center (Highway 159)
Maryville, IL 62062
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
Maryville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Walsh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Walsh Obituary
Betty Walsh Betty H. Walsh, age 90 of Glen Carbon, Illinois, born December 8, 1928 in Rome, NY, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Meridian Village Care Center in Glen Carbon, Illinois. Betty was a retired school bus driver and disciplinarian for the Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7. She was a devout member of Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville, Illinois. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Raymond, and at one time was an avid golfer and tennis and volleyball player. Betty grew up on a small rural dairy farm in western New York state and often reminisced about her experiences on the farm. As a stay-at-home mom, she lovingly cared for her Children and was an excellent cook, story-teller, and mentor. She was a skilled piano player and inspired several of her children to also learn to play. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Raymond Walsh; parents, LaRue and Mary (nee Martin) Hull; and niece, Rosemary Walsh. She is survived by a daughter, Kathleen Granseth (husband Gary) of Winona, Minnesota; daughter, Peggy Kinamore of Collinsville, Illinois; son, William Walsh (wife Kathy) of Spokane, Washington; son, Stephen Walsh of Gainesville, Florida; son, Thomas Walsh of Edwardsville, Illinois; son, Dominic Walsh of Juneau, Alaska; eight grandchildren: Nicholas Granseth of Winona, Minnesota; Geoffrey Granseth of Phoenix, Arizona; Julie Kinamore of Denver, Colorado, Michael Granseth, and Matthew Granseth of Littleton, Colorado; Elizabeth Kinamore of Chicago, Illinois; Joshua and Kally Walsh of Juneau, Alaska; five great grandchildren: Logan and Preston Granseth of Winona, Minnesota; Gabriella, Carly, and Mya Granseth of Phoenix, Arizona; two nieces: Maryann Walsh of Dallas, Texas, Molly Farrell of St. Louis, Missouri; and one nephew: Joseph Walsh of Mesa, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church or to the Salvation Army and will be received at the funeral home. Visitation: Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, Illinois. Service: Funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, September 9, 2019 at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville, with Father Joseph Havrilka, Celebrant. Burial will be in Mt. Olivete Catholic Cemetery in Wheat Ridge, Colorado at a later date.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Barry Wilson Funeral Home
Download Now