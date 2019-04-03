Home

George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Betty Weaver Obituary
Betty Loretta Weaver Betty Weaver, nee Courtaway, 79, of Belleville, IL, born August 14, 1939, in Tiff, MO, died Monday, April 1, 2019, at Freeburg Care Center, Freeburg, IL. Mrs. Weaver was a homemaker. She also was a factory worker before her retirement. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Ruthann Price; her parents, Theodore and Maggie, nee, Boyer, Courtaway; two brothers; three sisters; and her step-mother, Esther Courtaway. Surviving are her husband, Robert M. Weaver; a daughter, Ann (James) Prichard of St. Clair, MO; two sons, Jim (Carole) Tumbleson of CA, and John (Rhonda) Tumbleson of Beaufort, MO; grandchildren; step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and step-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Service: Private family services were held.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 3, 2019
