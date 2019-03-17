Betty Jean Welch Betty Welch, passed away on Thursday March 7, 2019 at Beauvais Manor in St. Louis, MO. She was born on December 29, 1936 in East St. Louis the daughter of the late Robert L. and Ida C. (Hoffman) Jackson. Proceeding her in death; her sister Joann Van Meter, and her ex-husband Michael N. Welch, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Betty was an Army officer's wife, beloved mother, and home maker. She traveled the world with her family and enjoyed many long road trips. One of her treasured memories is of her powder blue 55 Chevy and the freedom it provided. She attended nursing school at the St Louis City Hospital and graduated top in her class going on to work at the hospital while attending Washington University's Art school in the evenings. She was an accomplished free-lance artiest enjoying all mediums from watercolor, oils, pastels, charcoal, sculptures, and stain glass. Betty's later years were dedicated to exploring her art and her natural creativity. Betty was a true renaissance woman who also enjoyed the outdoors with fly fishing, hunting, and exploring nature. She participated in many sporting competitions and won numerous awards. You would often find her tying her own flies for finishing and sitting on the banks of a river painting... in her waders. Along with her waders she was also a lady who preferred Channel No. 5, her Revlon lipstick "Love That Pink", and a nice strand of pearls. She had a zeal for life and enjoyed it to its fullest. She also instilled this in her children and anyone who met her. She is survived by two children Her son Colonel (retired) Shawn A. Welch and his wife Anne Lutkenhouse of Hellertown PA and her daughter Heather W. Lents and her husband Mark of St. Louis, MO; three grandchildren Michelle K. Reynolds and her husband Jason of Richmond, VA; Adam L. Welch and his wife Shena of Fredericksburg, VA, and Stephanie R. Welch of Hopewell VA; three great grandchildren Avery S. Reynolds, Aedan J. Welch, and Emily H. Welch; she will be dearly missed by all. Memorials may be directed to the or the family asks you to volunteer or donate to your local nursing home. Condolences may be left online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com Service: Per her wishes cremation rites have been accorded with no scheduled services. Private inurnment will take place at a later date at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.



