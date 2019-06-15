Home

Sunset Hill Funeral Home
Betty West Betty Ann (Pekar) West 87, of Caseyville, IL, formerly of Troy, IL, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Caseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Betty was born March 1, 1932 in Glen Carbon, IL to Albert and Dora (Ricker) Pekar. She married Tod West Sr. on January 15, 1954; he preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her parents; two sisters, Doris Tenllado and Virginia Feichtinger; five brothers, Albert Pekar, Tony Pekar, Joseph Pekar Raymond Pekar and Bobby Pekar; and daughter-in-law, Deborah (Kaufman) West. She is survived by her children, Tod West Jr. of Dardenne Prairie, MO and her daughter, Marge (Richard) Saia of Troy, IL; grandchildren, Scott Alan West, Jonathon Michael and Stephen Alan Saia; and sister-in-laws, Margaret Pekar of Texas, Barbara West of Troy, IL, and Shirley Pekar of Colorado. Mrs. West was a member of the Royal Neighbors and active with the area Red Cross. She was also a member of St. Michael's Episcopal Church in O'Fallon, IL. Memorial donations may be made to Caseyville Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center or to VITAS Hospice. Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.herrfuneral.com. Service: A memorial visitation for Betty will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 9:00 A.M.- 11:00 A.M. at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, 50 Fountain Drive, Glen Carbon, IL 62034. Following the visitation, inurnment will be held at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 15, 2019
