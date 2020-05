Or Copy this URL to Share

ELDER- Beulah May Elder, nee Dillard, 89, of Belleville, IL, born Thursday, May 22, 1930 in East St. Louis, IL, died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at The Colonnade in O'Fallon, IL. Private family services. Interment at St. Clair Memorial Park Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Kurrus Funeral Home.



