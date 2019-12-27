|
Beverely Weir Beverely C. "B.C." Weir, 90, of Swansea, IL, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh, IL. B.C. was born February 8, 1929 in Weir, Mississippi to Jack and Jewell (Fancher) Weir. He married Joyce Erlinger and she preceded him in death in 2003. He was also preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, John Weir and Bonnie Weir and his many beloved beagle dogs over the years. Surviving are his children, Robert (Sherri Miyagi) Weir of Round Lake Beach, IL and Cheri (Alan) Woodson of Carlinville, IL; his dear friend, Donna Adams of Swansea; cousin, Bo Howard Weir and Peggy Joyce of Mississippi, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. B.C. proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, during the Korean Conflict. He retired from the military and then worked and retired after 20+ years with Meyer Oldsmobile in Belleville and Swansea, IL. B.C. was proud of his southern roots and was a true southern gentleman. He never met a stranger; he cared dearly for each person he met throughout his life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, yardwork and was a talented woodworker. He was a member of Christ United Church of Christ in Belleville, IL. B.C. will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorial donations may be made to Christ United Church of Christ. Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com. Visitation: A visitation for B.C. will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2019 from 4:00 P.M.- 8:00 P.M. at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL, 62208. Service: A service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL, where military rites will be rendered.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 27, 2019