Beverley "Joan" Ponsler Beverley J. "Joan" Ponsler, nee Smith, 88, of Swansea, IL, born June 12, 1932, in Decatur, IL, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at her residence. Joan was a travel agent for many years and retired from Belleville Travel, Belleville, IL. She previously worked with the Hoppenjans Travel Agency and formerly worked as a secretary for the St. Clair County Sheriff. She was a member of Union United Methodist Church, Belleville, IL. Joan enjoyed reading, knitting, traveling and painting. She dearly loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, and will be missed. She was a proud pet owner and adored her pets. Joan was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 66 years, Francis H. "Frank" Ponsler, whom she married on May 24, 1952, in Decatur, IL, and who died on May 14, 2018; her parents, Cecil E. and Lena, nee Shaw, Smith; and a sister, Janet Hayes. She is survived by her brother, Jerry (Faye) Smith of Mt. Zion, IL; two daughters, Linda Diane Ponsler of Swansea, IL, and Connie Lee (Barry Beispiel) Northcutt of Dallas, TX, a son and daughter-in-law, Timothy Scott and Celia Ponsler of Waterloo, IL; five grandchildren, Michelle Northcutt, Sheri (Colin) Burton, Lauren (Townsend) Zeigler, Brett (Jennifer) Ponsler, and Kevin (Darian) Ponsler (USA Armed Forces); five great-grandchildren, Grayson Fritts, Elliot Burton, Meredith Zeigler, Katharine Zeigler, Rowan Ponsler, and one more on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Union United Methodist Church, or to the charity of the donors choice
. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
. Funeral: Private funeral services will be held. Burial of cremains will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.