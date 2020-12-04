Beverly A. Radosevich
February 16, 1939 - December 2, 2020
Collinsville, Illinois - Beverly A. Radosevich (nee Burbes), age 81, of Collinsville, IL, born February 16, 1939 in St. Louis, MO, passed away December 2, 2020 at Care Center of Center Grove in Edwardsville, IL.
She was a homemaker and a member of S. S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville, IL.
Bev enjoyed spending time with her family, going to dinner with friends and playing Bingo.
She was preceded in death by her father, George Burbes, her mother, Margaret (nee Jerrold)
Laughlin, a daughter, Christine Giacoletto, a sister, Margie Toler and a brother, Wesley Burbes. Bev was raised by her dear aunt and uncle, Bert and Nellie Hill who also preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert "Bob" L. Radosevich of Collinsville, IL; two sons, Robert (Jennifer) Radosevich of Troy, IL and Michael Radosevich of Maryville, IL; 6 grandchildren; Ryan (Julie) Giacoletto, Nick Giacoletto, Lindsay Giacoletto, Jacob Radosevich, Jack Radosevich and Maris Radosevich; 2 great-grandchildren; Ian and Sofia Giacoletto, along with nieces and nephews
Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at S. S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 207 Vandalia, Collinsville. Masks are required to be worn and social distancing guidelines will be adhered to.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., following the Visitation at S. S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church with Father John Beveridge presiding.
Burial will follow at S. S. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Collinsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association
and will be accepted at the Visitation or may be mailed to the funeral home.
Special thanks to the caregivers at Center Grove and VITAS Hospice.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.acfuneral.com