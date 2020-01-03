|
Beverly Bargiel Beverly Kathleen Bargiel, 64, of Maryville, Illinois passed away at 1:19 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. She was born May 7, 1955 in Granite City, a daughter of the late Sigmund August and Hattie Bernice (Turski) Mulnik. Beverly was raised in Venice, Illinois and attended St. Mark's elementary school and Venice High School. She was a graduate of St. Louis Community College, Florissant Valley in St. Louis. She married Robert "Bob" Bargiel on August 30, 1975 at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Venice and he survives. She retired from her career with the United States government after 38 years of dedicated service. She was an experienced hiker and camper. She loved antiquing, Cardinal baseball, creating art for her home and spending time with family. Her character was of the highest caliber. She was a true and loyal friend to many throughout her life. She was a devoted member of Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville. Beverly generously gave her time and energy to the St. Stanislaus Lodge in Madison, Illinois. q In addition to her beloved husband of 44 years, she is survived by a son, Kristopher Bargiel; six siblings and their spouses, Sr. Barbara Mulnik, Mary and Michael Leatherman, Henry Mulnik, Betty Greer, John Mulnik and Sigmund J. Mulnik; mother-in-law, Loretta (Bargiel) Arnotti, step father-in-law, Dominick Arnotti, sister-in-law, Chris Wiesemann; brother-in-law, Kenny Weisemann; ten nieces and nephews; four great nephews; other extended family and many friends. In addition to her beloved parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Stanley Bargiel; sister-in-law, Kate Mulnik and a brother-in-law, Jay Greer. Memorials may be made to Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis or to the University Pittsburgh Medical Cancer Center and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com Service: In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at Irwin Chapel on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass to be held at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville at 11:00 a.m. with Father Paul Bonk as celebrant.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 3, 2020