Beverly Closterman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Closterman Beverly Ann Closterman, nee Pope, 66, of Belleville, IL, born September 23, 1953, in Belleville, IL, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at her home. Beverly retired from the University of Illinois, DSCC. She enjoyed vacationing at the beach, being outdoors in her garden, and was a lifelong Cardinals baseball fan. She was so deeply loved by all her family, friends, and co-workers, and will be dearly missed by all. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward, Sr. and Rosemarie, nee Bauer, Pope; and a brother, Mark Pope. Surviving are her husband of nearly 44 years, Larry E. Closterman, whom she married on November 6, 1976; a daughter, Carrie Lynn Closterman of Belleville, IL; a son, Jason Lawrence Closterman of Orlando, FL; one grandchild, Tristen Nadeau; three sisters, Rosalie Schlarman, Jean Kortes, and Mary (Jack) Osterle; and a brother, Edward Jr. (Margie) Pope. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Private funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved