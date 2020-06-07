Beverly Closterman Beverly Ann Closterman, nee Pope, 66, of Belleville, IL, born September 23, 1953, in Belleville, IL, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at her home. Beverly retired from the University of Illinois, DSCC. She enjoyed vacationing at the beach, being outdoors in her garden, and was a lifelong Cardinals baseball fan. She was so deeply loved by all her family, friends, and co-workers, and will be dearly missed by all. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward, Sr. and Rosemarie, nee Bauer, Pope; and a brother, Mark Pope. Surviving are her husband of nearly 44 years, Larry E. Closterman, whom she married on November 6, 1976; a daughter, Carrie Lynn Closterman of Belleville, IL; a son, Jason Lawrence Closterman of Orlando, FL; one grandchild, Tristen Nadeau; three sisters, Rosalie Schlarman, Jean Kortes, and Mary (Jack) Osterle; and a brother, Edward Jr. (Margie) Pope. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Private funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 7, 2020.