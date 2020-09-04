COMBS - Beverly "Joan" Combs, 80, of Alton, IL, passed away at 11:00 am Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Riverside Healthcare. She was born December 13, 1939, in Alton, IL. Due to the current State of Illinois restrictions on social distancing, the service is limited to 25 people or less. A Graveside service will be held on Friday September 4, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, IL with Pastor Greg Linscott officiating. Family would like to request masks and casual attire to be worn. Memorials may be made to the 5 A's. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home, Alton, IL.



