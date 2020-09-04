1/
Beverly "Joan" Combs
12/13/1939 - 9/2/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COMBS - Beverly "Joan" Combs, 80, of Alton, IL, passed away at 11:00 am Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Riverside Healthcare. She was born December 13, 1939, in Alton, IL. Due to the current State of Illinois restrictions on social distancing, the service is limited to 25 people or less. A Graveside service will be held on Friday September 4, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, IL with Pastor Greg Linscott officiating. Family would like to request masks and casual attire to be worn. Memorials may be made to the 5 A's. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home, Alton, IL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Rose Lawn Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
2521 Edwards St
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 465-3571
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved