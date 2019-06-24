|
Beverly Gedda Beverly J. Gedda, nee Bergman, 72, of Belleville, Illinois, born Wednesday, July 24, 1946, in East St. Louis, IL passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Beverly was a self employed Beautician and a member of the Bellettes. She was preceded in death by her parents, Orville B. and Maebel, nee Markewitz, Bergman Surviving are her husband, Billy L. Gedda of Belleville, IL; son, Louis Edward Gedda of Collinsville, IL; brother, Chuck Burkarth of Belleville, IL; sister, Barb (Robert) Lewis of Millstadt, IL; grandchildren, Ethan Gedda,and Morgan Gedda; Dear nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the In lieu of flowers memorial may be given to . Memorial gathering: Visitation from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at Cutters Bar and Grill, 239 Carlyle Avenue, Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Private family interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 24, 2019