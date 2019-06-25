|
|
Beverly J. Gedda Beverly J. Gedda, nee Bergman, 72, of Belleville, IL, born Wednesday, July 24, 1946, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Beverly was a self-employed beautician, member of the Bellettes, and member of the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She was preceded in death by her parents, Orville E. and Mabel, nee Markewitz, Bergman. Surviving are her husband, Billy L. Gedda of Belleville, IL; son, Louis Edward Gedda of Collinsville, IL; brother, Chuck and Carolyn Burkarth of Belleville, IL; sister, Barb (Robert) Louis of Millstadt, IL; grandchildren, Ethan Gedda, and Morgan Gedda; dear nieces, nephews and cousins. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial may be given to . Visitation: A Memorial gathering will be held from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at Cutters Bar and Grill, 239 Carlyle Avenue, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Private family interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 25, 2019