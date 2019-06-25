Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cutters Bar and Grill
239 Carlyle Avenue
Belleville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Gedda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Gedda

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beverly Gedda Obituary
Beverly J. Gedda Beverly J. Gedda, nee Bergman, 72, of Belleville, IL, born Wednesday, July 24, 1946, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Beverly was a self-employed beautician, member of the Bellettes, and member of the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She was preceded in death by her parents, Orville E. and Mabel, nee Markewitz, Bergman. Surviving are her husband, Billy L. Gedda of Belleville, IL; son, Louis Edward Gedda of Collinsville, IL; brother, Chuck and Carolyn Burkarth of Belleville, IL; sister, Barb (Robert) Louis of Millstadt, IL; grandchildren, Ethan Gedda, and Morgan Gedda; dear nieces, nephews and cousins. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial may be given to . Visitation: A Memorial gathering will be held from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at Cutters Bar and Grill, 239 Carlyle Avenue, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Private family interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurrus Funeral Home
Download Now