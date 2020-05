Or Copy this URL to Share

HOPPER- Beverly W.F. Hopper, 60, of Pontoon Beach, IL died on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Beverly deserved a beautiful tribute but due to the COVID 19 restrictions, services are private. Arr. by Wojstrom Funeral Home.



