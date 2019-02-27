Beverly Jeanne Klebert Beverly Klebert of O'Fallon, IL passed on February 23, 2019 at the age of 88. Born to Ada and Ralph Talbott of Kirkwood, IL, Beverly was raised in Monmouth, IL and was a 1952 graduate of Galesburg Cottage Hospital, School of Nursing. Beverly made a family with Harley Klebert and a son Michael in Galesburg and worked in the emergency room at Cottage Hospital until relocating to South Texas in 1975. Ultimately, she began a second career in La Feria, TX as a school nurse. She grudgingly retired at the age of 80. In her retirement she volunteered, traveled, and enjoyed the company of her La Feria supper buddies. "Plucked" (in her words) from her beloved La Feria, TX to return back to Illinois in 2015. She lived the rest of life in Fairview Heights and O'Fallon, IL. Beverly was fiercely strong and independent woman. She instilled these values in her son and grandchildren. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Harley A. Klebert in 1997. She is survived by her son, Michael (Kathleen) Klebert; her grandchildren, Kimberley Klebert-Rouse (Lesley), Theresa Louise Klebert and Samuel Talbot Klebert; 3 great-grandchildren, Apiphany, Micha and Michael. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Food Outreach of St. Louis, St. John's Community Care Facility in Collinsville, or to a local school of nursing. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Service: Private family service will be held at a later date.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary