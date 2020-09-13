Beverly Luecking Beverly K. Luecking age, 66 of Venedy, IL passed away Friday August 28,2020 in St. Libory, IL. Beverly was the only daughter born into a family of four boys born on April 29,1954. Bev had four children of her own when she met Joe Luecking whom she married on September 24 1999. Bev was a homemaker for most of her life, and with Joe, she went on to be a mother to both Justin and Andy Luecking into adulthood. Beverly was a grandmother to ten grandchildren. Her granddaughter Diana shared a special bond with Beverly and even came to the Luecking family gatherings with her. She especially enjoyed being a grandmother to Brantlee in recent years and Henry and was even able to hold him before her death. During their years together Joe and Beverly enjoyed exploring everything outdoor. Together they cultivated gardens that surround their home. Bev had a special fondness for flowers, herbs, and gardening. Beverly loved hiking, fishing and hanging out by water, whether it be creeks, rivers or the ocean. Beverly was a skilled craftsman. She expressed her Cherokee background through drawings, jewelry and wood carving. Beverly's trademark Hawk Feather and Morning Glories were often included in her carvings or other artwork. Beverly and Joe spent time at traditional Pow Wows participating in traditional music and dancing to celebrate her Native American custom. Beverly's three year battle with breast cancer was brave and difficult. Joe and Bev's final weeks together were spent at their son, Justin's home, after their home was destroyed in a storm. Justin and his wife Cassie opened their home and hearts to make Bev's final days as comfortable as possible. Joe would like to thank Justin, Cassie, and Hospice of Southern IL. Financial contributions to Joe Luecking will be accepted to cover medical expenses for Bev. A private memorial and scattering of ashes will be held in the future. Beverly is survived by her husband Joe Luecking; her children: Eric Townzen, Anthony Vitale, Amariah Beedan, Kelitah Caldwell, Andrew Luecking (Alicia) Justin (Cassie) Luecking; grandchildren: Julian, Elise, Diana, Sylar, Adriac, Yazmin, Victor, Maria, Brantlee and Henry Luecking. Bev is also survived by siblings, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends, and loved ones.



