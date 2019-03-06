Beverly "Bev" Jean Marker Beverly Marker (nee Rector), 83, passed away into the arms of Jesus on January 26, 2019. Bev was born on December 21, 1935, to Eugene Rector and Christine Marie Rector (nee Samson) in St. Paul, Minnesota, where she grew up. In 1960 she met James "Jim" Marker then a young airman in the United States Air Force. Bev and Jim fell in love and married September 5, 1960. They moved around the world as Jim continued serving our country for more than 43 years, rising to the rank of Colonel. There were three assignments to Alaska, which remained Bev and Jim's adopted home state to which they made numerous trips back to visit until Bev's health prevented further travel. When Jim retired from the US Air Force at Scott AFB, Illinois on August 31, 2002, Bev and Jim decided to settle in Alaska. Bev was a Salesperson for AVON in the 1960's. Bev was also a Civilian employee with the Department of Defense (DOD) where she held a variety of positions - Grocery Checker/Cashier, Painter & PMEL Examiner. Bev supported Jim's military career 100% and readily took on the management of the personal aspects of their life, to include finances and household repairs. A very intelligent and mechanically adept woman, she often made the repairs herself. Bev thoroughly enjoyed politics and religion and could definitely hold her own in any discussion. Bev and Jim made many friends throughout their military life and especially enjoyed spending time with each other. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene Rector and Christine Marie Nettlow; sons, Frank and Charles Wonders; eldest daughter, Brenda McCracken; and grandson, James McCracken. Bev is survived by James "Jim" Marker, her husband of 58 years; daughters Valerie Honeman (Paul) of Anchorage, AK; Kelly McDonald (Brian) of Ranier, WA; Carol Fournier of Burlington, WA; granddaughters, Nicolette, Jolene, Stephanie, Jennifer, Cynthia and Tanya; grandsons, Michael, Bobby, Sean, William and Charles; 16 great-grandchildren; sister Joanne Pennock (Wayne) of Iowa; brothers, Steven Rector (Karen) of Arizona and Idaho and Dennis LaFavre (Lois) of Colorado; nephews, nieces and their families. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Please do not send flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the in Bev's memory. Additional condolences may be offered online at ValhallaGardensandFuneralHome.com Funeral: Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA 22211. Interment to immediately follow. A Celebration of Life will be held in Illinois at a date to be determined.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 6, 2019