Beverly McIlroy Beverly Anita McIlroy, 79, of Granite City, IL passed away at 7:16 p.m. Fri. Nov. 1, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Aug. 14, 1940 in Bertrand, MO to the late Willette (Morgan) Thomas Sliger and William Thomas. She and George W. McIlroy were married Oct. 25, 1962. He survives in Granite City. Beverly was a bank teller for over 30 years, serving in the Granite City and Edwardsville area. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. In addition to her husband of 57 years, she is survived by 3 children: Troy McIlroy of Troy, IL, Lori Long of Collinsville, IL and Monica (Jeff) Warren of Troy, IL; 6 grandchildren: Sean (Carrie) McIlroy, Rebecca McIlroy, Chelsea Smith, Ryan Long, Riley Long and Landon Warren; a sister: Margaret (Raymond) Smith of Oklahoma City, OK; a brother: Paul (Rose) Thomas of Kileen, TX; and a daughter-in-law: Trish McIlroy. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son: Eric McIlroy; great-grandchildren: Theodore and Ezra McIlroy; and a brother: William Thomas. Memorials may be made to . Online information and guestbook may be found at www.wojstrorm.com. Service: A Memorial visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until time of memorial services at 6:00 p.m. Tues. Nov. 5, 2019 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory with Mike McIlroy officiating. Arrangements handled by Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 3, 2019