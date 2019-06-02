Beverly Mizulski Beverly A. "Bev" Mizulski, nee Wrischnik, age 85, of Collinsville, IL, born on March 14, 1934 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Friday, May 31, 2019 at her residence. Bev was a very active and loving mother for her children, her children's school, and their sports programs. She was also active within her church, catholic charities programs within Granite City, IL, and the PAWV Ladies Auxiliary, where she was the acting secretary for many years. She was preceded in death by her son, Paul "Marty" Mizulski; her parents, Lucas and Mary, nee Warzala, Wrischnik; her brothers, Lucas Wrischnik, Jr., and Steve Wrischnik; and her brother-in-law, Edward Stelmacki. Bev is survived by her loving husband, Walter E. "Boots" Mizulski; her children, Mark (Martha) Mizulski of Collinsville, IL and Michelle Mizulski of Collinsville, IL; her grandsons, Lucas and Jacob Mizulski, Paul, Sean and Trent Mizulski; and her sister-n-law, Gertrude Stelmacki of St. Charles, MO. Memorial donations are preferred to Polish American War Veterans. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. There will be no visitation. Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Maryville, IL with Fr. Joseph Havrilka officiating. Burial of cremated remains will follow in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.



