Beverly Robbins Beverly Sue Robbins, 77, of Collinsville, IL, born December 27, 1942 in East St. Louis, IL, to the late Roy and Ann (nee Fuehner) Wyile, passed away May 8, 2020. In addition to her parents, Beverly is preceded in death by her brother Gary Wyile; and grandson, Eric Wood. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Paul Robbins; sons, Scott Wood; Wade Wood; Corey Wood; grandchildren, Michael Wood; Zach Wood; Camron Wood; brother, Donnie Wyile; sister, Sharon Sullivan; as well as many friends and extended family. Memorial contributions in Beverly's honor may be made to the Collinsville Food Pantry, 201 E. Church St. Collinsville, IL 62234. Service: Friends may gather with the family Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from 11 to 12:45 pm. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, we respectfully request that guests wear a face mask and we will be limiting guests to 10 inside the building between facility disinfections. The family will conduct a private service immediately following the visitation. Beverly will be laid to rest at Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.