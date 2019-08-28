|
Bill Bridges Bill Bridges, 61, of Tamms, died on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. He was born on January 16, 1958 in Granite City to Donald Eugene and Vera June (Burns) Bridges. He married Edie Haller on January 18, 2002. Bill was an equipment operator for Olin Brass and a member of Community Church in Tamms. He loved riding his motorcycle and had a passion for the outdoors. He was a campground host at Horseshoe Lake SFWA. Bill was named Volunteer of the Year in 2018 by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. He is survived by his wife, Edie of Tamms; mother, Vera Bridges of Olive Branch; daughter, Brandy (Nathan) Anderson of Powell, OH; son, Bradley (Mary Yohn) Bridges of Lemoore, CA; grandsons, Ian May, Brandon Bridges, Benjamin Bridges; granddaughter, Layla Anderson, due to arrive in October; mother-in-law, Bonnie Dobrinich of St. Jacob; sister-in-law, Susan (John) Kautzer of Collinsville; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his father, Donald Bridges; sister, Deborah MaGrath; father-in-law, Jerald Schneider. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Church in Tamms or to the family for a memorial bench in Bill's honor to be placed at Horseshoe Lake. To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family visit www.crainsonline.com Service: The family will host a memorial service at the Community Church in Tamms on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2:00pm with Brother Tony Kirby officiating. Per Bill's wishes, the family would love for everyone to wear bright, colorful clothes. Bill especially loved anything tye-dyed. Crain Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 28, 2019