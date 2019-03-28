Reverend Bill "B.R." Cummins Bill Cummins, 87, of O'Fallon, IL, born May 1, 1931, in Mount Vernon, IL, died Friday, March 22, 2019, at Cedar Ridge Health & Rehab Center, Lebanon, IL. Bill graduated from Mount Vernon High School and enlisted in the National Guard Unit out of Mount Vernon, IL. He attended McKendree College, Lebanon, IL, and while there his National Guard Unit was called to serve in the Korean Conflict from 1951 - 1953. He then returned to and graduated from McKendree College in 1957. Bill then attended Eden Theological Seminary in Webster Groves, MO, and graduated in 1964 with a master's degree. He served as a minister in the former United Methodist Southern Illinois Conference for 29 years and the Illinois South Conference of the United Church of Christ for 21 years. Rev. Cummins was active in the Southwestern Illinois College Senior Companion Program (PSOP). He was a member of the Korean War Veterans Association and as a member helped establish the Korean War Veterans Association scholarship at SWIC. He was a life-long member of the American Legion and was a Third-Degree Mason. He was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Rachel Koch and Elizabeth Koch; his parents, Joseph and Chloe, nee Wicks, Cummins; and a brother, Robert Maurice Cummins. Surviving are his loving wife of 30 years, Cynthia, nee Land, Cummins, whom he married on November 25, 1989; two daughters, Catherine (Bob) Koch of New Athens, IL, and Jacqueline (Jon) Snider of Troy, IL; a son, John (Lori) Cummins of Lebanon, IL; ten grandchildren, William Koch, Jacob (Kaylee) Snider, Jared (Sophia) Snider, Joshua Cummins, Ryan (Laurin) Cummins, Addison (Tia) Cummins, Evan Cummins, Carson Cummins, Nelson Cummins, and Coleman Cummins; four great-grandchildren, Jasper Snider, Lillyan, Oliver, and Eleanor Cummins; a brother-in-law, David (Kathy) Land of Fairfield, IL; and a sister-in-law, Judith (Jim) Moore of Newburgh, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union United Methodist Church, Belleville, IL, to St. Paul United Church of Christ, Belleville, IL, to Programs and Services for Older Persons (PSOP) Belleville Senior Companion Program, to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, Greater St. Louis Chapter, to the of Greater Missouri, or to Eden Theological Seminary. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Union United Methodist Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Union United Methodist Church, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Dr. Robert Koch, Rev. Jeff Schwab, and Rev. Dr. Joseph Sheets officiating. Interment will be at Big Prairie United Methodist Church Cemetery, Carmi, IL, at a later date



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary