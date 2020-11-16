Bill Thien

August 22, 1948 - November 12, 2020

Arvada, Colorado - William "Bill" Frederick Thien, 72, passed away on the 12th of November, 2020 at his home in Arvada, CO.

Bill was born in 1948 in Belleville, IL to William and Helen Thien. Bill graduated from Belleville West High School and soon after served in the US Navy during the Vietnam war. He showed great leadership and courage in over 30 years with the Belleville Fire Department, rising to Assistant Chief in his final years. He later worked for the American Red Cross, highlighted for him by getting to lead a team of staff and volunteers for the Hurricane Katrina relief in Louisiana in 2005.

Bill was a dedicated and steady husband to his wife Vicki, for 38 years. Bill loved being a father to his 3 children, Kyle, Justin and Tara. He coached many of their sports teams and was a lifelong cheerleader for all their endeavors. Bill and Vicki followed two of their children to Colorado in 2014, just in time for the birth of the first of his 3 grandchildren, Reed, Ellie, and his namesake, Will. He spent his final 6 and a half years in Colorado living his dream life; spending time with his children and grandchildren, skiing, hiking, and exploring the American West. Bill is remembered as a kind, warm and consistent presence to both those who knew him dearly, and anyone who had the pleasure of sharing a chairlift on the ski hill with him.

Bill is survived by his wife, Vicki, 3 children and 3 grandchildren. In lieu of services the family plans to gather to celebrate his life next summer at Bill's heaven on earth, Copper Mountain.





