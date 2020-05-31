Bill Wiggs Sr. Bill L. Wiggs, Sr., age 76, passed away on May 27, 2020 at home surrounded by family. He was born December 24, 1943 in Benton, Il to Charles and Mildred Wiggs. He was a hardworking gas station operator, entrepreneur, and Christian minister. Those who knew Bill would describe him as a generous man and a friend to the friendless who was committed to seeing sinners become saints. His ministry focused on the homeless, prisoners and impoverished communities. He longed to share the love of God with the lost and brought thousands to the Lord during his many years of ministry. He is survived by his wife Renee of Independence, nine children, Regina (Lee) Peterson of Mascoutah, Il, Neth Wiggs of Springfield, MO, Kevin (Janette) Wiggs of Belleville, Il, Rev. Bill (Becky) Wiggs Jr. of DuQuion, Il, Dawn (Keith) Endrijaitis of Lee's Summit, MO, Stacey Heath of Ottawa, Ks, Michael Ferguson, of Independence, MO, Charles Wiggs of Independence, MO and Rachael (Albert) Gilder of Independence, MO., nineteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren (with two more on the way) and his brother Charles (Catherine) of Benton, Il. Bill was preceded in death by his parents. Service: Visitation will be held on Monday, June 1 at Lee's Summit First Assembly, 425 SW Oldham Pkwy, Lee's Summit, MO 64081 at 10:00 am, followed by a memorial service and burial at Oak Ridge Memory Gardens in Independence. The family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice for the kindness and care they provided during Bill's final days



