Billie G. Gregson
November 18, 1939 - November 28, 2020
Waterloo, Illinois - Billie G. Gregson, nee Wirth, 81, of Waterloo, IL, died November 28, 2020, in O'Fallon, IL. She was born November 18, 1939, in St. Louis, MO.
She is survived by her husband George C. Gregson; children Jean (David) Salger, George L. (Beth) Gregson, Mary Gregson, James (Melissa) Gregson; grandchildren Jason (Rachel) Salger, Justin (Victoria) Salger, Jena (Nathan) Gibbs, George Ryan Gregson, Haley Gregson, Hannah Gregson, Joshua Gregson, Isabel Gregson; great grandchildren Chelsea Salger, Preston Krack, Penelope Krack, Carrigan Salger, Logan Gibbs, Claire Gibbs; brothers John (Bonnie) Wirth, Joseph Wirth, and Mike (Jackie) Wirth, bother-in-law James Merzweiler, sister-in-law Rita Orlet.
Billie is preceded in death by her parents William and Elnora (nee Harris) Wirth, sisters Tessie (Melvin "Buck") Jamison and Mary Merzweiler, sister-in-law Carolyn Wirth; Infant daughter Barbara Gregson; brother and sister in-laws Clem Orlet, Quentin and Veronica Gregson, Alvin and Maxine Linnertz; nephews and nieces.
As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to:
SS Peter and Paul Church, SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, or American Diabetes Association
.
Visitation 10 AM until time of service Monday, December 7, 2020 at SS Peter & Paul Church
Funeral Mass 11 AM Monday, December 7, 2020 at SS Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo, IL with Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating
Interment at SS Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo, IL
Arrangements by Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, IL