Billie Glueck Obituary
Billie L. Glueck Billie Glueck, nee Ewing, 95, of Belleville, IL, born January 10, 1924, in Arcadia, KS, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Mercy Rehab & Care Center, Swansea, IL. Mrs. Glueck was a homemaker and a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Robert A. Glueck, whom she married March 11, 1944, and who died June 9, 2011; and her parents, William E. and Irene C., nee Gabel, Ewing. She is survived by one son, Mark (Debbie) Glueck of Belleville, IL; one daughter, Kathy (Bill Butts) Koenig Butts of Millstadt, IL; four grandchildren, Tom (Sharon) Koenig, Michael (Debbie) Koenig, Sarah (Brett) Hartig, and Rachel Glueck; and four great-grandchildren, Collin Koenig, Amelia Koenig, Landon Hartig, and Chase Hartig. Memorials may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Service: Private funeral services will be held. Interment will be at Valhalla Gardens
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 3, 2019
