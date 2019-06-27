Billie Heil Billie H. Heil, born in Marissa, Illinois born February 2, 1935, passed away June 23, 2019. Bill was a man who loved his ice cream, his music, and his green velvet chair. A band director of 49 years, he instructed students of all ages, in all instruments, and his best student was me. Bill obtained his music education degree from Illinois State University and taught at Millstadt Consolidated School, Wheeling School District, Mascoutah Junior High School, and St. Paul's Catholic School. As a band director, many of his students achieved highest honors in their musical competitions, both individually and in group performance. Bill's musical career started during his eighth-grade school year when he started his own passion project band, the Dreamtimers. While the band started small, it grew to perform at college inauguration events, college class reunions, and dances. He continued to participate in musical organizations including the honorable American School Band Director's Association, the Joey James Orchestra, Skyliners, the Freeburg Big Jazz Band, the RSVP Orchestra, and the Italian Band of Saint Louis. Although he could play any instrument, the saxophone was his favorite, which is why so many people in his family also played saxophone. Bill has a large family. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Barbara Elizabeth Heil (nee Simmonds), his children Julia Smith and husband Dennis, Glenn Heil and wife Danielle, and John Heil and wife Tammy, Eric David Ude and wife Jo Ann, Dana Lynn Ude, and Darren Scott Ude. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brittany Kennimer, Andrew Smith, Nicholas, Brett, and Mitch Heil, Trevor and Ella Heil, Jeffrey Bonham, David Laux, and Rebecca and Wesley Reno. His family extends to brother Allen and wife Margaret Heil, sisters-in-law Barbara E. Heil, and Dorothy Heil (Dolly), Patricia Dillon, Carol Albers, and brothers-in-law Bill Maserang and Kenneth Simmonds. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Zilpah Heil, brothers Earl, Roy, and Donald Heil. Bill and Barb have shared countless memories over the years, with the fondest ones being the Dreamtimers annual reunions. Barbara recalls fond memories traveling with her husband, but I remember my grandpa as a man that told lots of jokes, loved his vanilla ice cream, and read in his green chair. He was a man that instilled in others his love for music, which carries on today in various ways throughout the family. Bill Heil raised an exceptional family and created incredible musicians. While he has passed on, his legacy will always remain because he truly was the Leader of the Band. Service: The visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 5:00-8:00pm at Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt, Illinois and again on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10:30-11:00am. Funeral Services will follow Saturday's visitation. Leesman Funeral Home.

