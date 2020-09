MCDERMOTT - Billie "Jack" McDermott, 81, entered into his eternal reward on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital after a lengthy battle with Covid19. Jack was born on January 30, 1939 in Blythe-ville, Arkansas. Due to Covid, the family has decided on no services and will have a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements handled by Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store