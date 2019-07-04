Billy D. Gray Mr. Billy Gray of Okawville, IL departed this life in the Illinois Veterans Home in Anna, IL on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 10:53 A.M. He had attained the age of 88 years, 3 months and 2 day. Billy was born in Arlington, KY on March 31, 1931 the son of Shelbourn and Ouida (nee Cope) Gray. He was united in marriage to Ursula Scheugenpflug in Stuttgart, Germany on November 20, 1954 and she preceded him in death on October 30, 2015 after nearly 61 years of marriage. Mr. Gray enlisted in the United States Army in 1948 and served his country in times of war and times of peace for 20 years, retiring on December 31, 1968 having attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. Following his career in the military, Billy worked as a clerk for Terminal Railroad in Madison, IL until his retirement. He was a member of VFW Post 5596 in Okawville and a member of the Swansea, IL Chapter of IMJIN Korean War Veterans. Billy enjoyed traveling and had the privilege of participating in the Honor Flight Program. He was of the Lutheran faith. Left to mourn his passing are his five children, Thomas Gray and wife Connie of Pinckneyville, IL, Frank Gray of Okawville, Karen Morgan of Okawville, Wayne Gray and wife Sharon of Indianapolis, IN and Donna Wright and husband Wayne of Okawville; 9 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; two brothers, Wayne Gray of MO and Ken Gray and wife Ann of FL; nieces and nephews as well as a host of friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Gray; his father and mother-in-law, Thomas and Martha (nee Engelhardt) Scheugenpflug; a son-in-law, Wayne Morgan; and three sisters-in-law, Sharon Gray, Lore Pyka and her husband Herbert, and Elsa Gross and her husband Emil. Funeral: Services will be held from the Campagna Funeral Home of Okawville on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. Interment with full military honors will be in the Mounds City National Cemetery in Mounds City, IL on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Friends are asked to go directly to the cemetery on Monday for the services. Visitation: Friends may call at the Campagna Funeral Home of Okawville on Sunday from 5:00 P.M. until the time of the service at 7:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Honor Flight Program and will be accepted by the Campagna Funeral Home. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.campagnafuneralhomes.com



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 4, 2019