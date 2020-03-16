|
GOBEL - Billy Eugene Gobel 78, of Mitchell passed away Friday March 13, 2020 at John Cochran VA Medical Center in St. Louis. The family will hold a memorial service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Mitchell. Services will start with a Masonic service at 2 p.m. followed by a memorial service Private inurnment at Mausoleum in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Arrangemnets handled by Wojstrom Funeral & Crematory
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 16, 2020