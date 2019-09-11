Home

Kalmer Memorial Services
8638 US Hwy 50
Lebanon, IL 62254
(618) 622-4900
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Alpha and Omega Church
33012 Harvard PL
Collinsville, IL
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Alpha and Omega Church
Billy Hayes Sr.


1947 - 2019
Billy Hayes Sr. Obituary
Billy Hayes Sr. Billy Joe Hayes, Sr., age 71, of Caseyville, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Hammond, LA after a brief illness. He was born September 15, 1947 in East St. Louis, IL, the son of the late Robert and Marie (Thompson) Hayes. He married Ellen McAdoo. She preceded him in death. Mr. Hayes is survived by three children: David (Melissa) Hayes of Caseyville, Billy Joe Hayes, Jr. and Tina (Timothy) Boothman of Collinsville; his grandchildren: Michael and Karolina Boothman of San Antonio, TX, Danielle and Steven Reid of Caseyville, Cora Thompson, Samantha Darron and Billy J. Hayes, III of Colorado, Dustin Hayes of Collinsville, and Madison Hayes; two great-grandchildren: Allisa and Ashton Boothman of San Antonio, TX; and four siblings: Ruth Stoecklin of Edwardsville, Patsy (Ruben) Beltram, Timmie (Debra) Hayes and Rick Hayes, all of Collinsville. He is also survived by his very good friend, Rhonda Covington and Family of Hammond, LA. Friends may express condolences online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com . Visitation will be from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Alpha and Omega Church, 33012 Harvard PL, Collinsville, IL. Service: A memorial service will follow the visitation from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the church. A dinner will follow at 5:00 p.m. at State Park Fire Dept. Kalmer Memorial Services in Lebanon is in cahrge of arrangements
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 11, 2019
