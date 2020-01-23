|
Billy Smith Billy Ray Smith, 40, of Troy, IL, born November 13, 1979 in Greenville, IL to Joyce (nee Stateler) and the late Larry Smith, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 in St. Louis, MO. Billy worked in construction and specialized in painting but what he enjoyed most was spending time with his family. In addition to his father, Billy is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents. Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Allan Smith of Highland, IL; mother, Joyce Smith; brother, Larry Smith; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and extended family. In honor of his wishes, a private memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Service: Billy will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Glen Carbon, IL. Memorials in his honor may be made to St Patrick's Center St Louis.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020