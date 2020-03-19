|
|
Binnie Valencia Binnie L. Valencia, age 76, of Glen Carbon, IL, formerly of Granite City, IL, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. 'Binnie was born on December 29, 1943 in Granite City, IL, a daughter of the late William L. Barton Sr. and Charlotte A. (Henemeyer) Barton. On May 27, 1961, Binnie married Manuel Valencia Jr., the love of her life. Manuel passed away on April 21, 2013. Binnie was a faithful member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon, IL. She retired from AT&T as a programmer after many years of dedicated service. She was also a member of the Belltones Choir. Binnnie enjoyed playing softball, bowling and golfing. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Binnie loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her loving children, Christine (Kevin) Shemwell and Phillip (Julia) Valencia; dear siblings, William L. (Pauline) Barton Jr. and Patricia (Dale) Swanson; proud grandmother to Olivia, Anastasia (Michael), Ethan, Emily, Mollie and Nicholas; nieces, nephews, extended family and many wonderful friends. Our dear mother deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time a private family visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, and a private funeral mass will be held at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Glen Carbon, IL. Binnie will be laid to rest next to Manuel at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL. Please be with us in prayer. Memorial donations may be given to Siteman Cancer Center. Donations may be mailed to Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL 62040. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 19, 2020